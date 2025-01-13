Northstar Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 28,767 Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2,181.6% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1,045.1% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 889,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 811,711 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 442.2% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKR traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,469,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,132,649. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $45.17. The company has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.77%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BKR. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.18.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

