Northstar Advisory Group LLC Takes $215,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,684,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,413. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $75.00 and a 1 year high of $96.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.51.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

