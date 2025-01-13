Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Nova from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded Nova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.33.

NASDAQ NVMI opened at $217.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. Nova has a 12 month low of $129.39 and a 12 month high of $247.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Nova by 438.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nova by 89.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Nova during the second quarter worth about $68,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Nova during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Nova during the second quarter worth about $227,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

