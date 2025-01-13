ONUS (ONUS) Price Hits $0.67 on Exchanges

ONUS (ONUS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One ONUS coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00000737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ONUS has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. ONUS has a total market capitalization of $24.09 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ONUS alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90,140.46 or 0.99819900 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89,936.33 or 0.99593849 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ONUS Profile

ONUS’s genesis date was October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 96,190,883 coins and its circulating supply is 36,200,088 coins. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. ONUS’s official website is onuschain.io. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom.

ONUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 96,190,883.313926 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.72319274 USD and is down -1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $592,259.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONUS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ONUS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ONUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ONUS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.