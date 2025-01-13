Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.59-1.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.2-5.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.24 billion. Option Care Health also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.42-0.45 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OPCH shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.14.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $23.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average of $27.69. Option Care Health has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $34.63.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $969,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 326,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,355,568.36. The trade was a 15.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

