Orchid (OXT) Price Down 17.9% Over Last 7 Days

Orchid (OXT) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, Orchid has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $100.73 million and approximately $11.89 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00005656 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00019216 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00006325 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00005162 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.82799019 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.10611221 USD and is down -3.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $11,024,160.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.