Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Short Interest Update

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 14,800.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Organization of Football Prognostics Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GOFPY opened at C$8.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.48. Organization of Football Prognostics has a fifty-two week low of C$7.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.50.
Organization of Football Prognostics Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Organization of Football Prognostics
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3 Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential You Can’t Miss
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 2 Chinese EV Makers Setting Record Sales and Improving Margins
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Top 3 Preferred Stock ETFs Offering Stability and High Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Organization of Football Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organization of Football Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.