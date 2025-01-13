Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Short Interest Update

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 14,800.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Organization of Football Prognostics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GOFPY opened at C$8.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.48. Organization of Football Prognostics has a fifty-two week low of C$7.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.50.

Organization of Football Prognostics Company Profile

Organization of Football Prognostics SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates and manages numerical lottery and sports betting games in Greece. The company operates through Lotteries, Betting (Land Based), Online Betting, Other Online Games, Instant & Passives, VLTs (video lottery terminals), Telecommunication & eMoney Services, and Other segments.

