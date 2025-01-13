Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 188,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.30. 17,793,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,316,633. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

