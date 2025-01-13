Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 864 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,334,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,595.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 92,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 87,309 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,695,000 after purchasing an additional 53,364 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 92.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 104,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 50,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at about $825,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PJAN traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.04. 643,281 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.22.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

