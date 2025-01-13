Paragon Advisors LLC Buys 658 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Paragon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $287.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $430.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $295.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.67. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $233.43 and a one year high of $302.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

