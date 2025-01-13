Paragon Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 309,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,777 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for 5.4% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $15,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 161.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 25,056 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,849,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,078,000 after buying an additional 58,547 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 45,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 21,153 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 576,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,348,000 after acquiring an additional 77,600 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average is $50.77. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $50.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.2533 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

