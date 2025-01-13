Paragon Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Paragon Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 92 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,197.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,222.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,156.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $935.75 and a 12-month high of $1,283.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,270.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ORLY

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total value of $769,041.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,201.95. This trade represents a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total transaction of $734,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,849. This trade represents a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.