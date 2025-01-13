Paragon Advisors LLC Sells 1,762 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Paragon Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.5% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 948.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,434,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,814,902,000 after acquiring an additional 166,844,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 976.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,188,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,055,760,000 after purchasing an additional 89,975,941 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,121.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,400,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,594,088,000 after buying an additional 82,998,328 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 842.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 35,998,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,209,758,000 after acquiring an additional 32,178,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 975.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 33,819,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,833,894,000 after purchasing an additional 30,674,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $4,815,916.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,809,191.40. This represents a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,308,000. This trade represents a 17.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $224.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.45 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 191.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.