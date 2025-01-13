Parisi Gray Wealth Management Purchases 79 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $225,820,000 after buying an additional 71,378 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 48,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,450,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.07.

Shares of HON traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $219.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,378,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,242. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.40 and a 200 day moving average of $214.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $142.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.66 and a 52 week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

