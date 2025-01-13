Parkside Advisors LLC Has $548,000 Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Parkside Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 598 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,588 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,038,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,534,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock traded down $10.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $926.59. The company had a trading volume of 593,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $411.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $675.96 and a 12 month high of $1,008.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $947.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $899.20.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $909.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $876.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,013.59.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.71, for a total value of $1,793,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,210 shares in the company, valued at $9,155,409.10. This trade represents a 16.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $894.68, for a total value of $1,266,866.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,514,232. This represents a 4.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

