PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Hits $0.19

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $57.31 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ’s launch date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,456,872 tokens. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

