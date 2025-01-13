PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 1.3% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 12,919.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 10,500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $819,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419,351 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,762,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,307,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767,072 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,435,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of PayPal by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,946,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 28.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $493,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,925 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wolfe Research raised PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.65.

PayPal Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,156,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,134,500. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.77 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.92. The stock has a market cap of $83.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

