Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Allstate by 5.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 577,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,605,000 after purchasing an additional 28,584 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 38.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Allstate by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 683,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,758,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the third quarter worth approximately $623,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $14,518,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Allstate from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Allstate from $235.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.06.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $1.64 on Monday, reaching $182.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,381,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,211. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $150.17 and a 52-week high of $209.88.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

