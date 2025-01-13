Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Sells 561 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 3.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Melius began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Melius Research raised Sysco to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.93.

Sysco Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SYY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.71. 2,536,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $69.03 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The company has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.75.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.47 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 101.04% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 6,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $519,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,080. This represents a 11.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $3,698,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,408. The trade was a 46.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,306 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,050 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

