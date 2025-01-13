Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Holdings Boosted by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 97.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,938,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $331,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405,792 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 56.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,387,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $311,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,405,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,315,000 after purchasing an additional 481,285 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 15.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,155,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $171,360,000 after purchasing an additional 550,491 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,049,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,000,000 after buying an additional 624,958 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PBA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.34. 563,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,221. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.25. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.81 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.69.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 80.58%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.