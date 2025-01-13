Petrus Resources Ltd. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:PRQ)

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.
Petrus Resources Stock Performance
TSE PRQ remained flat at C$1.43 on Monday. 4,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,740. Petrus Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.21 and a 12 month high of C$1.55. The firm has a market cap of C$177.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 3.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.56, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
Petrus Resources Company Profile
