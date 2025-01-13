Petrus Resources Ltd. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:PRQ)

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Petrus Resources Stock Performance

TSE PRQ remained flat at C$1.43 on Monday. 4,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,740. Petrus Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.21 and a 12 month high of C$1.55. The firm has a market cap of C$177.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 3.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.56, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Get Petrus Resources alerts:

Petrus Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.