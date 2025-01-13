PFW Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

PFW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Haleon by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Haleon by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,624,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,274,000 after buying an additional 161,865 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Haleon by 2,029.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLN remained flat at $9.10 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 8,323,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,433,797. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on HLN shares. UBS Group raised shares of Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on HLN

Haleon Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.