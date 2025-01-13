PFW Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,879 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

PFW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 1,162.5% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in AON during the second quarter worth $45,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $5.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $355.02. 1,096,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,751. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $370.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.98. The company has a market cap of $76.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $395.33.

AON Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. AON’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

In other AON news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $494,292.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,291.36. This trade represents a 13.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total value of $256,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at $716,121.44. This trade represents a 26.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of AON from $415.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AON from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.67.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

