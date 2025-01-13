Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Barclays

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PSX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.93.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.06 on Monday, reaching $114.99. The company had a trading volume of 215,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,431. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.36. The firm has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $108.90 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $36.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,699,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $522,240,000 after buying an additional 18,238 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,643,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,253,000 after buying an additional 111,261 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,901,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,941 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,813,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $397,193,000 after purchasing an additional 79,301 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7,549.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $328,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

