PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 213,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the previous session’s volume of 98,252 shares.The stock last traded at $93.88 and had previously closed at $94.14.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.09.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 22,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 146.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 52.2% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 909,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,490,000 after purchasing an additional 311,884 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.2% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 38,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (CORP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds. CORP was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by PIMCO.

