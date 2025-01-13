Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Acquired by ACT Advisors LLC.

ACT Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 129.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,431.6% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.25. 35,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,112. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.50. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $88.88 and a 12-month high of $95.32.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

