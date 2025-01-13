Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Pine Cliff Energy Price Performance

Pine Cliff Energy stock opened at C$0.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$332.85 million, a PE ratio of -93.00 and a beta of 0.37. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.75 and a 52-week high of C$1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Brent Fryk acquired 68,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$54,731.50. Insiders have acquired a total of 103,500 shares of company stock worth $83,967 in the last ninety days. 10.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

