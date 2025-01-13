Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PHD)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Price Performance

Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $9.68 on Monday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.