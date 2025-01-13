Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PHD)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Price Performance
Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $9.68 on Monday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
