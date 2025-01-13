Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Shares Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 441,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,639 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Porch Group were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 37,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Porch Group by 102.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12,097 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Porch Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 16,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 21,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $130,644.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,034. The trade was a 7.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.47. 700,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,262. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.54. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Porch Group from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Porch Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Porch Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.34.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PRCH

Porch Group Profile

(Free Report)

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.