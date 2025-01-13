PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Price Target Cut to C$6.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 171.74% from the company’s current price.
Separately, CIBC raised their price target on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, November 15th.
PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.
