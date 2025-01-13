PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 60.3% from the December 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

PureTech Health Trading Down 15.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PTCHF traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.69. 14,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,830. PureTech Health has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.06.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

