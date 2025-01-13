PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 60.3% from the December 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
PureTech Health Trading Down 15.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS PTCHF traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.69. 14,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,830. PureTech Health has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.06.
PureTech Health Company Profile
