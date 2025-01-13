QV Investors Inc. Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,746 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.9% during the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC raised its position in Netflix by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $795.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,010.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $827.79.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total value of $43,362,265.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,212.40. This trade represents a 99.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total value of $204,433.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,202,828.70. This represents a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,742 shares of company stock valued at $131,030,268. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $837.59. 1,554,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,861,208. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $475.26 and a one year high of $941.75. The company has a market cap of $358.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $878.06 and a 200-day moving average of $753.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

