RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Downgraded to Buy Rating by StockNews.com

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

RADCOM Stock Up 10.5 %

NASDAQ RDCM opened at $13.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.56 million, a PE ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.89. RADCOM has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55.

Get RADCOM alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RADCOM stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,544 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.94% of RADCOM worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 48.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.