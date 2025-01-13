Radio Caca (RACA) Tops One Day Volume of $5.17 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $64.60 million and $5.17 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded 5,037,843.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000154 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 415,670,371,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,670,371,068 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

