Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Position Boosted by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,250.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,242.00 to $1,195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,080.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,037.33.

Shares of REGN traded up $13.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $710.31. 1,022,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,123. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $666.25 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $751.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $961.06. The company has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

