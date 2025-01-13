Reinhart Partners LLC. Buys 6,723 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 279,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $10,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $184,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,795,180.08. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

LKQ Stock Performance

LKQ traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,243. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $35.56 and a one year high of $53.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.56.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

