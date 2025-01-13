Reinhart Partners LLC. Buys Shares of 144,731 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Reinhart Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 144,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,980,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,573 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24,883.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,832,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,539 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,774,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $216.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,341,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,587,631. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.80. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $187.52 and a one year high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

