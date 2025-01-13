Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 15,315 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Reinhart Partners LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,315 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 30.6% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $367,065.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,128. The trade was a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $451,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,322 shares in the company, valued at $9,056,636.94. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dollar General from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. HSBC cut their price target on Dollar General from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bernstein Bank decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.18.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,487,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,398. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $70.15 and a 1 year high of $168.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.47.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 38.88%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

