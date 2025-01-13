Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 28,597 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Reinhart Partners LLC. reduced its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,597 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $13,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its position in TransUnion by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 54,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 27,941 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 684.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in TransUnion by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TRU traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.20. 515,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,474. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $66.07 and a 1 year high of $113.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.70, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.04.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.52%.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,568,076.80. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total value of $313,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,312.84. This trade represents a 11.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,090 shares of company stock worth $1,916,758 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on TransUnion from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group started coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TransUnion from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.31.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

