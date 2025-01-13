Reviewing Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) and Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN)

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) and Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mullen Automotive and Oshkosh”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mullen Automotive $156,570.00 15.80 -$972.26 million N/A N/A Oshkosh $10.60 billion 0.55 $598.00 million $10.30 8.71

Oshkosh has higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Automotive.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Mullen Automotive has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oshkosh has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mullen Automotive and Oshkosh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mullen Automotive N/A N/A N/A Oshkosh 6.41% 19.87% 8.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Oshkosh shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Oshkosh shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mullen Automotive and Oshkosh, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 0.00 Oshkosh 1 5 7 0 2.46

Oshkosh has a consensus price target of $124.62, suggesting a potential upside of 38.86%. Given Oshkosh’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oshkosh is more favorable than Mullen Automotive.

Summary

Oshkosh beats Mullen Automotive on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts. The Defense segment engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy, medium, and light tactical wheeled vehicles and related services for department of defense. Its Vocational segment offers custom and commercial firefighting equipment, fire apparatus, and emergency vehicles, including pumpers, aerial platform, ladder and tiller trucks, and tankers; light, medium, and heavy-duty rescue vehicles; and wildland rough terrain response, bomb squad, hazardous materials control vehicles, mobile command and control centers, and other emergency response vehicles. Additionally, this segment produces and sells custom and commercial firefighting vehicles, as well as command vehicles, ARFF vehicles; design and manufacture refuse collection vehicles for waste services industry; front discharge concrete mixers for the concrete ready-mix industry; and field service vehicles and truck-mounted cranes for construction, equipment dealer, building supply, utility, tire service, railroad, and mining industries. Further, the company provides its products through direct sales representatives, dealers, and distributors. Oshkosh Corporation was formerly known as Oshkosh Truck Corporation. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

