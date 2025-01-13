RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE OPP opened at $8.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.74. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $9.30.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

