RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0951 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Trading Down 0.8 %

RMMZ stock opened at $15.12 on Monday. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $16.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.89.

