Riverview Bancorp Promotes Charmaine Lightheart to Executive Vice President and Chief Retail and Digital Engagement Officer

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVSB) announced on January 9, 2025, that Charmaine Lightheart has been appointed as the Executive Vice President and Chief Retail and Digital Engagement Officer for its wholly-owned subsidiary, Riverview Bank. In this new role, Lightheart will be responsible for overseeing retail banking and digital engagement activities at the Bank.

Having spent close to two decades in various banking roles, Lightheart brings a wealth of experience to her new position. She has served in roles ranging from branch manager to director at institutions including First Independent Bank, Sterling Bank, and Heritage Bank. Prior to this promotion, Lightheart held the position of Senior Vice President and Director of Retail Services at Riverview Bank for two years.

Nicole Sherman, CEO/President of Riverview Bank, expressed delight in Lightheart’s promotion, emphasizing her outstanding leadership skills and dedication to driving innovation in retail banking and client services. Sherman highlighted Lightheart’s vision and commitment to enhancing relationships with employees and clients as instrumental in making a positive impact on the communities they serve.

Lightheart is not only dedicated to her professional career but also actively involved in community initiatives. She participates in her children’s school activities within the Camas School District and serves on the Board of Directors for NW Furniture Bank, contributing to strategic decision-making and organizational growth.

With a Master of Business Administration Management degree and a background as a Pacific Coast Banking School graduate, Lightheart is recognized for her leadership abilities and her focus on building strong teams to drive professional and community success.

Expressing enthusiasm for her new role, Lightheart stated that she is committed to contributing to the growth and success of the vibrant community served by Riverview Bank. She expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work with a community-focused institution that prioritizes the prosperity of its employees and clients.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, is the parent company of Riverview Bank and Riverview Trust Company. With assets totaling $1.55 billion as of September 30, 2024, the bank offers a range of community banking services through its 17 branches and 3 lending centers.

