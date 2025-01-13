Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $6,052,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $250,552.64. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,552.64. This trade represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,708,196 shares of company stock valued at $138,845,043 in the last ninety days. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOOD traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,391,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,663,418. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average of $27.49. The company has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 66.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.07. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $43.83.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HOOD shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Robinhood Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.47.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

