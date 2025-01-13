Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Price Tops $3,554.37 on Top Exchanges

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 13th. In the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $3,554.37 or 0.03915451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and $724,659.42 worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 464,216 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 464,402.09928125. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 3,651.1771392 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $582,513.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

