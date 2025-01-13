Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $499.47 and last traded at $501.46, with a volume of 27251 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $502.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $630.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $665.00 price target (up from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $623.33.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $543.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $547.43. The company has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Insider Activity

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,125,250. This represents a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,232,000. Threadgill Financial LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

