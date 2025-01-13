Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Purchases £148.96 in Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £148.96 ($181.86).

Geoffrey Richard Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 141 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £200.22 ($244.44).

On Monday, November 11th, Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 150 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £199.50 ($243.56).

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 7,518 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £9,923.76 ($12,115.44).

Sabre Insurance Group Trading Down 1.1 %

SBRE stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 131.50 ($1.61). The stock had a trading volume of 566,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,015. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 124.40 ($1.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 183.60 ($2.24). The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of £326.66 million, a P/E ratio of 1,095.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 135.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 143.96.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

