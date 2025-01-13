Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,058 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,488 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Home Depot by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 8,985 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 6,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 309,760 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $120,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $459.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.00.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $388.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,955,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,911. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $385.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 61.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. This trade represents a 51.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $15,624,585 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

