Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Position Cut by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lessened its position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,127,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $6,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 314,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 46,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 42,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares during the period. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

NYSE:SAND traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.54. 4,246,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,444,348. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 1.10. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.73.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $44.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.70 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 20.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

