Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Westmount Partners LLC

Westmount Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,851 shares during the period. Westmount Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,023,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,073,000 after buying an additional 382,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bcwm LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bcwm LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.91. 919,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,807. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $28.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.30.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

